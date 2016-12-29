Miller will guard the goal in Wednesday's home game against the Kings.

Miller hasn't played well in the month of December, posting a 3-2-1 record with an ugly 3.27 GAA and .895 save percentage over seven appearances. The American backstop will look to start turning things around in a home matchup with an LA team that's averaging 2.26 goals per game on the road this season, 21st in the NHL.

