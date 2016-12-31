Miller saved 24 of 26 shots during Friday's overtime win against Anaheim.

It was just the 10th win of the season for Miller, as the 36-year-old veteran has struggled alongside the basement-dwelling Canucks. Even with consecutive wins and just three goals allowed on 63 shots, Miller still isn't a trust-worthy start in the majority of matchups, which also makes this is a prime sell-high spot if possible.