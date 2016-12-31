Canucks' Ryan Miller: Turns away 24 shots to top Ducks in overtime
Miller saved 24 of 26 shots during Friday's overtime win against Anaheim.
It was just the 10th win of the season for Miller, as the 36-year-old veteran has struggled alongside the basement-dwelling Canucks. Even with consecutive wins and just three goals allowed on 63 shots, Miller still isn't a trust-worthy start in the majority of matchups, which also makes this is a prime sell-high spot if possible.
