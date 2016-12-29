Canucks' Ryan Miller: Turns away 36 shots to beat Kings
Miller saved 36 of 37 shots during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles.
After winning just one of his previous four appearances and posting a disastrous .850 save percentage and 4.24 GAA, this was a great bounce-back outing for Miller. However, it was just his eighth win of the year, and his .904 save percentage and 2.96 GAA make him a tough goalie to start confidently. The veteran can still steal a game, but don't expect him to turn his season around.
More News
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Tending twine Wednesday against LA•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Struggles again in loss to Winnipeg•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Back in goal Thursday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Yields four goals in loss•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Between the pipes Sunday•
-
Canucks' Ryan Miller: Stands tall with 25-save win over Tampa Bay•