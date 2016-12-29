Miller saved 36 of 37 shots during Wednesday's win over Los Angeles.

After winning just one of his previous four appearances and posting a disastrous .850 save percentage and 4.24 GAA, this was a great bounce-back outing for Miller. However, it was just his eighth win of the year, and his .904 save percentage and 2.96 GAA make him a tough goalie to start confidently. The veteran can still steal a game, but don't expect him to turn his season around.