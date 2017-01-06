Miller will be between the pipes at home against Calgary on Friday, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

The veteran is in the midst of a hot streak, with a .955 save percentage and 1.23 GAA in his last four games, notching a win in each. With 11 victories in 23 games and a .912 save mark on the year, his recent streak is the exception to the norm. The Flames are middle of the pack with 2.68 goals per game -- but sixth from the bottom in shots per game at 28.5 -- which means Miller has a favorable matchup in this next one.