Canucks' Ryan Miller: Will start in goal Monday
Miller will tend twine in Monday's matchup with Colorado.
The veteran has been hot-and-cold lately, allowing four goals twice and notching a save percentage above .923 twice as well. The Avalanche are in the bottom ten in the NHL in both shots per game, 32.4, and goals per game, 2.06, so it looks more likely that Miller will be hot rather than cold.
