Miller saved 24 of 26 shots to record his third consecutive win Monday against Colorado.

The veteran goalie is in a groove, notching a .944 save percentage and 1.63 GAA during the winning streak. However, he still owns a mediocre 10-10-1 record, .910 save percentage and 2.77 GAA for the season. While Miller is capable of stringing together solid runs in net, Vancouver won't provide much help in front of him and he shouldn't be mistaken for a matchup-proof starter at this stage of his career.