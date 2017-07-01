Gagner signed a three-year contract worth $3.15 million annually with the Canucks on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

After a down year with the Flyers in 2015-16 that saw him get demoted to the AHL for the first time in his career, Gagner returned to form last season with the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old forward tallied a career-high 50 points during the campaign and the output earned him a sizeable pay increase. He may not be surrounded by the same level of firepower in Vancouver that he enjoyed with Columbus. The Canucks ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring last season, so some regression from Gagner wouldn't come as a surprise.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...