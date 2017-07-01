Gagner signed a three-year contract worth $3.15 million annually with the Canucks on Saturday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

After a down year with the Flyers in 2015-16 that saw him get demoted to the AHL for the first time in his career, Gagner returned to form last season with the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old forward tallied a career-high 50 points during the campaign and the output earned him a sizeable pay increase. He may not be surrounded by the same level of firepower in Vancouver that he enjoyed with Columbus. The Canucks ranked near the bottom of the league in scoring last season, so some regression from Gagner wouldn't come as a surprise.