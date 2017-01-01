Baertschi netted his eighth goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over Colorado.

After putting up 28 points in his first full season with Vancouver, the 24-year-old is already up to 20 points in just 35 games so far this season. Baertschi is skating in a bottom-six role, but he's making the most of limited ice time and producing at a decent rate. His fantasy value is limited due to his lack of power-play time, but Baertschi is a strong depth scorer who should be looked at in some deeper leagues.