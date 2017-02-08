Baertschi left Tuesday's game against the Predators due to a concussion and he will not return.

Baertschi is on pace for a career-high 44 points, so hopefully this concussion doesn't force him out of action for too long. The Swiss winger has cooled off a bit in recent weeks. However, he's still just two goals short of setting his career best (15) set last season, and he already has set his top mark for assists (14).