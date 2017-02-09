Baertschi (concussion) won't play Thursday against Columbus.

Baertschi made the trip to Columbus with his teammates ahead of Thursday's tilt, but it would have been a stretch for him to suit up just two days after suffering a concussion in Tuesday's matchup with Nashville. The Canucks' expect to know more about the 24-year-old winger's status Friday, but at this juncture there's no telling whether he'll be ready to return Saturday against the Bruins.

