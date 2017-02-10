Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Placed on IR
Baertschi (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
This effectively rules out the Swiss national for the next two games. He'll now be targeting a Feb. 16 road match opposing the Blues.
