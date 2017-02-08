Baertschi (concussion) accompanied his teammates on the charter to Columbus -- the Canucks play the Blue Jackets on Thursday, but his status for that game has yet to be determined.

It's difficult to assess this situation without knowing all of the details, but we do know that the Canucks aren't as potent offensively without the breakout winger in the lineup. Baertschi is just one goal or assist shy of tying a career high of 28 points set last season, plus he's been rewarded with two minutes of power-play ice time per contest. In the likely event that the Canucks hold morning skate on game day, further updates on the Swiss skater should follow.