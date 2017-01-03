Baertschi scored two goals (one on the power play) with five shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over Colorado.

With six goals, 11 points and 28 shots through his past 10 games, Baertschi is starting to warrant fantasy attention. The 24-year-old winger is on track to post a career-best showing offensively, and considering his pedigree and production at lower levels, Baertschi appears to be a classic late bloomer. Just remember to keep expectations in check because more offensive peaks and valleys are likely ahead.