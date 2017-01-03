Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Stays hot with two-goal night
Baertschi scored two goals (one on the power play) with five shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Monday's win over Colorado.
With six goals, 11 points and 28 shots through his past 10 games, Baertschi is starting to warrant fantasy attention. The 24-year-old winger is on track to post a career-best showing offensively, and considering his pedigree and production at lower levels, Baertschi appears to be a classic late bloomer. Just remember to keep expectations in check because more offensive peaks and valleys are likely ahead.
More News
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Delivers multi-point game Saturday•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Racks up three points in losing effort•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Back in action•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Day-to-day with foot injury•
-
Canucks' Sven Baertschi: Dazzles in win over 'Yotes•