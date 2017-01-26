Baertischi scored two goals -- including the game-winner on the power play -- against Colorado on Wednesday.

In the midst of his breakout season, Baertschi is up to 13 goals and 26 points for the campaign and will soon fly over his previous career high of 28 points. The 24-year-old winger is beginning to live up to the promise that made him a first-round pick in the 2011 draft. Don't sleep on the late bloomer if you need help in deeper seasonal settings.