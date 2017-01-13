Stecher took five shots and posted a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Now 35 games into his NHL career, he still only has one goal, and Stecher only had two points and 11 shots in his prior 11 contests. He was shooting more earlier in his tenure with Vancouver, so perhaps Stecher is starting to recapture a bit of that offensive drive, but it'd still take a deep fantasy format for his services to be useful.