Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Avoids injury on shocking hit

Ovechkin absorbed a controversial hit from Nazem Kadri late in the first period of Game 5's overtime win against the Maple Leafs on Friday night. He was seen clutching his left leg, but ultimately returned to start the second frame.

Kadri leaned into Ovechkin and swept him right off his skates and into a flipping motion. The Toronto forward was whistled for a two-minute tripping penalty as a result of the nasty play, but Ovi would end up slashing him near his hip/ribs area as payback. Given the unabashed intensity displayed in this contest, we can only imagine what Game 6 will bring. Ovechkin, apparently none the worse for the wear, can help his team close out the series with a win Sunday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...