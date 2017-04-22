Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Avoids injury on shocking hit

Ovechkin absorbed a controversial hit from Nazem Kadri late in the first period of Game 5's overtime win against the Maple Leafs on Friday night. He was seen clutching his left leg, but ultimately returned to start the second frame.

Kadri leaned into Ovechkin and swept him right off his skates and into a flipping motion. The Toronto forward was whistled for a two-minute tripping penalty as a result of the nasty play, but Ovi would end up slashing him near his hip/ribs area as payback. Given the unabashed intensity displayed in this contest, we can only imagine what Game 6 will bring. Ovechkin, apparently none the worse for the wear, can help his team close out the series with a win Sunday.