Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Back on scoresheet with two points against Devils
Ovechkin opened the scoring with an unassisted goal and added some insurance with a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Devils.
His massive eight-game point streak just came to an end Tuesday, but Ovechkin wasted no time getting right back on the scoresheet, sending him into the All-Star festivities on a chipper note. The sniper went through a bit of a slump from early November into early December, but he hasn't gone consecutive games without a point since doing so from Dec. 1-5. Ovi's currently running a bit short of the 50-goal pace he set over the last three seasons, but it's awfully hard to complain about 23 goals and 22 assists in 49 contests.
