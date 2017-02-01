Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries goal Tuesday
Ovechkin picked up a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Islanders.
The "Great 8" finished January with seven goals and 18 points and a plus-7 rating in 15 games in the first month of 2017. Despite a slight reduction in minutes and power-play time, the power forward is still on track to hit the 70-point mark, although he may be unable to post a fourth consecutive 50-goal season based on current trends. Still, the 31-year-old Russian is a multi-category stud and should be relied on heavily in standard and daily formats.
More News
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Back on scoresheet with two points against Devils•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak to six games•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Passes 1,000-point threshold Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts three-point night against Canadiens•
-
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sinks Leafs early in OT•