Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Buries goal Tuesday

Ovechkin picked up a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss against the Islanders.

The "Great 8" finished January with seven goals and 18 points and a plus-7 rating in 15 games in the first month of 2017. Despite a slight reduction in minutes and power-play time, the power forward is still on track to hit the 70-point mark, although he may be unable to post a fourth consecutive 50-goal season based on current trends. Still, the 31-year-old Russian is a multi-category stud and should be relied on heavily in standard and daily formats.

