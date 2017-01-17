Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Dishes pair of helpers

Ovechkin tallied two assists Monday in an 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins.

It's not surprising that Ovie had another multi-point effort considering so many goals were scored in the contest, but it's worth noting that he was an ugly minus-4, as well. Regardless, the Russian sniper has a six-game point streak on the go -- a span in which he's produced nine points and 19 shots on goal.