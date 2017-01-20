Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Extends point streak to six games

Ovechkin had two assists in Washington's 7-3 rout over the Blues.

The multi-assist effort gives him three goals and eight assists with three power-play points over his last six contests. The "Great 8" may not be burying shots with the same fury fantasy owners have come to expect as his 21-goal season is modest compared to past campaigns, although a reduction in his overall ice time is likely the culprit. That said, he's still a multi-category stud so keep playing him with confidence.