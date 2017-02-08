Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Hits 50 points
Ovechkin tallied a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Carolina.
He opened the scoring in the first period, so Ovechkin was credited with the game-winner. The superstar winger has now hit 50 points, but that's barely a milestone at all for him; only once has Ovie finished a full NHL campaign short of 70 points. It's rarely a bad night to fit him into a DFS lineup.
