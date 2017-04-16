Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets power-play goal in 2OT loss
Ovechkin scored his first goal of the postseason in Saturday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Toronto. He fired nine shots.
He had a chance to win it late in the first overtime period when he had a breakaway after leaving the penalty box. Ovie was caught from behind by Mitch Marner and stripped of the puck. Ovechkin's goal came on a sweet feed on the power play.
