Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets power-play goal in 2OT loss

Ovechkin scored his first goal of the postseason in Saturday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to Toronto. He fired nine shots.

He had a chance to win it late in the first overtime period when he had a breakaway after leaving the penalty box. Ovie was caught from behind by Mitch Marner and stripped of the puck. Ovechkin's goal came on a sweet feed on the power play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...