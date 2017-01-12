Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Passes 1,000-point threshold Wednesday

Ovechkin scored two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins to give him 1,001 points in his career.

The suspense was short-lived as Ovechkin hit the 1,000 point milestone by wristing one past Marc-Andre Fleury just 35 seconds into the contest. The "Great 8" has had an incredible career in DC needing just 880 games to hit 546 goals and 1,001 points. His third multi-goal game of the season brings him to 21 goals and 35 points at the midway point, which means he'll need to step it up if he is to hit 50 goals for a fourth consecutive season. Nonetheless, the Russian winger has delighted and amazed Capitals fans -- and fantasy owners-- throughout his career and Wednesday's milestone is a just reward for one of the most electrifying players in recent memory.