Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Posts three-point night against Canadiens

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists with five shots on net during Monday's win over Montreal.

With just 19 tallies through 40 games, Ovechkin has an uphill climb ahead if he's going to post his fourth consecutive 50-goal campaign. Still, No. 87 is a must-start fantasy asset with huge upside, and it isn't out of the question that the offensive flood gates open for him going forward. In fact, if there is such thing as a buy-low opportunity with Ovechkin, it's encouraged.