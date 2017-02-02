Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 25th goal of season Wednesday
Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.
The marker gives the 31-year-old Russian a three-game goal-scoring streak and 19 points in 16 games during 2017. He's as dependable as ever, so make sure he's always in your lineup.
