Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots 25th goal of the season Wednesday

Ovechkin scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Bruins.

The marker gives the 31-year-old Russian a three-game goal-scoring streak and 19 points in 16 games during 2017. He's as dependable as ever so make sure he's always in your lineup.

