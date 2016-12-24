Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Pots goal in easy win
Ovechkin lit the lamp during Friday's 4-0 win against Tampa Bay.
Ovechkin's name hasn't been called too often in December, as the superstar Russian has scored a pedestrian three goals in 11 contests. However, two of those have come on the power play, so the 31-year-old is still absolutely lethal during special teams. Owners still rightfully set the bar high for the 2004 No. 1 pick, and 15 tallies through 32 games may not be good enough after three straight years of 50-plus markers.
