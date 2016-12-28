Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores again, adds assist

Ovechkin scored a goal on nine shots and added an assist during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Ovechkin has now scored in four of the last seven contests -- two markers during the power play -- totaling 30 shots on goal in the process. On top of the tallies, the Russian tacked on three helpers and a cool two PIM. The 31-year-old is finishing out 2016 strong and setting up for a monstrous January and beyond.