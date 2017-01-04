Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Sinks Leafs early in OT

Ovechkin scored just 22 seconds into overtime Tuesday, delivering a 6-5 win over the Leafs. He took five shots and racked up six PIM.

This season's been something less than spectacular for Ovechkin, as he's on pace for his worst non-lockout-shortened point total. Sure, 60-plus points would be amazing for almost anyone else, but that'd be a huge disappointment from a guy who's scored 50 goals in three straight seasons. It hasn't been bad luck -- Ovechkin's shooting percentage is fairly stable, but he simply isn't shooting as much. He's on pace to take 73 fewer shots this year than he did last year. If that trend turns around, his scoring pace will probably tick up with it.