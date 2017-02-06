Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Tallies helper Sunday

Ovechkin recorded an assist and four shots in Sunday's 5-0 victory over the Kings.

It was a memorable day for the 31-year-old winger who was honored prior to the game after hitting the 1,000 career point mark earlier in the season. With 25 goals and 48 points in 53 games, the "Great 8" continues to be a dominant fantasy performer in a variety of categories, so keep playing him with confidence.

