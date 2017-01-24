Burakovsky collected three assists -- one on the power play -- with three shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

The helpers extended Burakovsky's point streak to five games (four goals, 10 points and 13 shots during the stretch), and improved his season-long numbers to nine goals and 25 points. He's in line to post a career-best season offensively, but could have trouble sustaining his current run while playing a third-line role and receiving power-play looks with the No. 2 unit. For the time being, though, you'll definitely want to lean on him in most fantasy settings while hot.

