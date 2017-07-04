Burakovsky signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Capitals on Tuesday.

It's not surprising Washington re-upped Burakovsky after they just protected his rights in the recent expansion draft. The 22-year-old winger managed to compile 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) over 64 regular-season games last season, and his stock only seems to be rising as he gains more and more professional experience.