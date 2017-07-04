Burakovsky signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Capitals on Tuesday.

It's not surprising Washington re-upped Burakovsky after they just protected his rights in the recent expansion draft. The 22-year-old winger managed to compile 35 points (12 goals, 23 assists) over 64 regular-season games last season, and his stock only seems to be rising as he gains more and more professional experience.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...