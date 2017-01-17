Burakovsky scored a goal and added an assist in a crazy 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins on Monday.

The Austrian is on a nice little run, putting up four goals over a three-game point streak. He's up to 19 points in 41 games this year and will need to pick up his pace if he hopes to challenge last season's 38-point career-high effort.

