Burakovsky scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

He now has a cool dozen points in his last eight games despite topping out at 14:29 of ice time in that span; the Russian winger only skated 13:49 in this contest. It's not easy to maintain that kind of pace with such modest minutes, but Burakovsky is making clear strides offensively, so there remains hope that he can move into a top-six role and maintain consistent production accordingly. That said, the Caps certainly seem to like what he's giving them alongside Lars Eller on the third unit, so they may not be in any rush to make that sort of change unless an injury strikes.