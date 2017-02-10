Head coach Barry Trotz said Burakovsy (hand) will be out of the lineup until at least mid-March, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The 22-year-old winger left the ice after blocking a shot in the first period of Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings and did not return. Burakovsky will not need surgery, so it's possible he could return to the ice sooner. The Swedish winger was having a terrific 2017 with seven goals and 15 points in his last 20 games on the third line with Lars Eller and Brett Connolly. Zach Sanford will get the first crack at his lineup spot, but don't be surprised if the team calls up Jakub Vrana or another player from AHL Hershey to try and fill the void.