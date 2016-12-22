Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Responds to being scratched with two-point night
Burakovsky registered a goal, an assist, five shots on net and a plus-2 rating during Wednesday's loss against Philadelphia.
After relaxing in the press box the past three games, Burakovsky showcased his offensive -- and fantasy -- upside against Philadelphia on Wednesday. It's still way too early to shuffle him up the ranks, but Burakovsky is a speculative grab in deeper leagues and a potential low-priced flier in daily contests for the immediate future.
