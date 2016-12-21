Burakovsky will play Wednesday against the Flyers, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The 21-year-old Swede has been a healthy scratch in the last three contests due to lack of performance, as he has but two goals and 10 points in 27 games this season despite seeing a minute more of TOI per game than in 2015-16. Most alarming, his shooting percentage of 4.8% is a career-low. Burakovsky will be moved to the right wing side of the third line with Jakub Vrana and Lars Eller as the Capitals hope the benching and position switch will jumpstart the speedy winger's offense. Fantasy owners in standard leagues are advised to keep an eye on his performance in the next few games, but with only two contests on the ledger, those in daily leagues should feel free to start him if needed.