Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Stays hot in OT victory
Burakovsky picked up a goal in just 9:18 of ice time in Saturday's overtime victory against the Stars.
Burakovsky's ice time has been rather minimal lately, but that all could change if he stays hot. He has posted four goals and seven points during his current five-game point streak. However, unless he sees a bump in ice time he remains useful only in deeper pools.
