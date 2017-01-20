Burakovsky notched a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 romp over the Blues.

He's now found the scoresheet in four consecutive games, racking up three goals and three assists in that span despite Thursday's 14:16 representing his highest ice time in that span. The fact that Burakovsky is producing half a point per game at age 21 despite averaging only 13:41 on the ice is impressive; if he can ever win a bigger role on a consistent basis, he could really take off.