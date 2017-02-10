Capitals' Andre Burakovsky: Won't return Thursday
Burakovsky will not return to Thursday's contest with the Red Wings after sustaining an upper-body injury.
Burakovsky was in a lot of pain after blocking a Brendan Smith shot from the point and left soon thereafter. The 22-year-old fired one shot on goal in only 4:46 of ice time before calling it a night due to the injury.
