Burakovsky will not return to Thursday's contest with the Red Wings after sustaining an upper-body injury.

Burakovsky was in a lot of pain after blocking a Brendan Smith shot from the point and left soon thereafter. The 22-year-old fired one shot on goal in only 4:46 of ice time before calling it a night due to the injury.

