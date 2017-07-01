Capitals' Anthony Peluso: Signs one-year deal with Capitals
Peluso has signed a one-year contract with the Capitals
The 28-year-old winger had a goal and five points in 35 games with the Jets in the 2015-16 season, his most recent stint in the NHL ranks. With only two assists in 22 games with AHL-Manitoba last season, the sixth-round pick from the 2007 NHL Entry Draft has almost certainly been signed for depth purposes and does not hold any fantasy value unless or until he can stick in the big leagues.
