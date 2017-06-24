Mass was taken 182nd overall by the Capitals in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

The right-handed defenseman had 13 goals and 45 points between stints with Fairbanks of the NAHL and Elk River in the Minnesota high school ranks (scoring 29 points in 25 games at the latter). The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Minnesotan will continue to develop in the junior ranks for the foreseeable future as Washington has plenty of organizational depth on defense.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...