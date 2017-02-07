Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed as starter Tuesday

Holtby, as expected, will be in net for Tuesday night's game against Carolina, NHL.com reports.

Holtby's excellence of late has been a product of his fantastic play, but also of a red-hot Washington offense that averaged an astounding 4.33 goals per game in January. The 27-year-old keeper will look to make it six wins in a row against a Hurricanes squad that averages just 2.33 goals per game on the road.