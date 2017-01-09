Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed starter Monday

Holtby will start in goal Monday against the Canadiens, CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Holtby enters Monday's matchup piping hot having shut out both the Columbus Blue Jackets and Ottawa Senators in his last two contests. It will be another tough test for the netminder, as he prepares to face a Montreal team that's averaged the third-most (3.60) goals per game at home this season.

