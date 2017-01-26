Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed to start Thursday
As expected, Holtby will work between the pipes as Thursday's road starter versus the Devils, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
If you've been playing fantasy hockey for even a short amount of time, we'd bet that you're well aware of Holtby being one of the NHL's best tenders. He'll be participating in his third All-Star game this weekend and has the 2016 Vezina Trophy on his mantel. In 15 career games against New Jersey, he's fashioned a 10-3-2 record, 1.91 GAA and .929 save percentage -- this makes it worth paying top dollar for him in daily fantasy leagues Thursday.
