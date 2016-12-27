Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed to start Tuesday
As expected, Holtby will be in the crease Tuesday as the road starter versus the Islanders, Monumental Sports Network reports.
It's no surprise that Holtby has received the starting nod for this next contest. He naturally hogs the net as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, but he's had three days to rest thanks to the holiday break and his track record against the Islanders -- he's 12-2-3 with a 2.18 GAA -- makes him a no-brainer play for the Capitals and fantasy owners alike.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lets by four goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shuts out Tampa offense•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 36 saves in losing bid•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed to start Wednesday•