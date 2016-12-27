Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed to start Tuesday

As expected, Holtby will be in the crease Tuesday as the road starter versus the Islanders, Monumental Sports Network reports.

It's no surprise that Holtby has received the starting nod for this next contest. He naturally hogs the net as the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, but he's had three days to rest thanks to the holiday break and his track record against the Islanders -- he's 12-2-3 with a 2.18 GAA -- makes him a no-brainer play for the Capitals and fantasy owners alike.