Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed to start Wednesday

As expected, Holtby will start in goal Wednesday night versus host Philadelphia, NHL.com reports.

Holtby was first off the ice in morning skate in preparation to face a Flyers team that ranks no worse than 12th in the following offensive categories: goals per game (3.06), shots on goal (31.5), power-play percentage (22.8), shooting percentage (9.7) and faceoffs (50.2). The reigning Vezina Trophy winner hasn't squared off against Philly yet this season, though he paced the Caps to a 4-2 conference quarterfinals win over that team in the 2016 playoffs.