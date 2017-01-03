Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending cage Tuesday
Holtby will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, JJ Regan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.
Holtby has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts. The Leafs come to D.C. on a five-game winning streak and hung four goals on Holtby at the end of November, but the defending Vezina winner has a .939 save mark in 12 outings since.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to tend the twine Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Frustrates Senators with 23-save win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Keith Kinkaid in shootout loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lets by four goals in loss•