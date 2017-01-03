Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending cage Tuesday

Holtby will be between the pipes against the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, JJ Regan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Holtby has allowed just one goal in each of his last two starts. The Leafs come to D.C. on a five-game winning streak and hung four goals on Holtby at the end of November, but the defending Vezina winner has a .939 save mark in 12 outings since.