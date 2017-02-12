Capitals' Braden Holtby: Does enough to post home win

Holtby stopped just 18 of his 22 shots in Saturday's 6-4 win against the Ducks.

Holtby certainly wasn't at his best in this game, but he has a lot more leeway when patrolling the crease at home. The Capitals have scored five or more goals in 11 outings in a row at home to provide plenty of support for Holtby and backup Philipp Grubauer.