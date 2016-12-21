Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected between the pipes Wednesday

Holtby is likely to get the start Wednesday against the Flyers, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Washington reports.

Assuming he gets the starting nod due to being first off in morning skate, the 27-year-old will look to bounce back after a disappointing loss against the Canadiens on Dec. 17. Posting a 2.08 GAA and .925 save percentage and a 14-7-2 record, he's as reliable as they come so continue to start him with confidence.